The constitutional argument for unseating lawmakers accused of working with January 6th planners
Progressive lawmakers such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush are pushing to remove some Republicans from the House, after a Rolling Stone report that they worked with organizers of two D.C. rallies on January 6th. CBS News political analyst and New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the 14th Amendment argument.