‘Constitutional carry’ heads to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk, poised to become law

Eleanor Dearman
·1 min read
A law that would allow for the permitless carry of handguns in Texas is headed to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signaled that he’ll sign the bill into law.

The Texas Senate on Monday approved a compromise version of the the bill that allows those 21 and older who aren’t otherwise prohibited from having a gun to carry a handgun without a license. Lawmakers tasked with negotiating a version of the policy agreeable to both chambers announced the agreement Friday, and the House approved the bill late Sunday night.

“This bill is a strong #ConstitutionalCarry bill that will restore the right of law-abiding Texans to carry a handgun without a license for the defense of themselves & their loved ones,” the bill’s Senate sponsor Sen. Charles Schwertner wrote on Twitter. “Next, the Governor’s desk!”

The bill being sent to Abbott includes language that prohibits permitless carry for people convicted of certain misdemeanors in the past five years and increased penalties for felons who illegally carry a gun. It requires the Texas Department of Public Safety to develop a free online course on firearm safety and training.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

