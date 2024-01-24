Is the construction on I-43 near Milwaukee almost done?

Drivers can continue to expect construction, and bad traffic, on the 14 miles of Interstate 43 this year as part of the ongoing north-south reconstruction project between Silver Spring Drive in Glendale and Highway 60 in Grafton.

Construction for the project started in 2021 to expand I-43 from four to six lanes and reconstruct five existing interchanges. The project also includes the expansion of Port Washington Road, between Bender and Daphne roads, from two lanes to four lanes. I-43 North-South is scheduled to remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak travel times.

For a weekly construction forecast, visit www.projects.511.wi.gov. This week, there will be some overnight closures along I-43, Port Washington Road, Jean Nicolet Road for demolition and removal of the remaining old Union Pacific Railroad Bridge.

Here's a look at some of the recent openings and construction expected during winter 2024, according to the most recent report published by Wis-DOT:

North End Segment between Highland Road and Highway 60 (Washington Street)

Drivers can now use the I-43 northbound exit ramp to Highway 60 (Washington Street), which closed in December 2023 and reopened to traffic in early January 2024.

Lakefield Road, under I-43 between County W (Port Washington Road) and UPRR reopened in December 2023.

I-43 Northbound ramps at Pioneer Road (County C) and Pioneer Road over I-43 reopened to traffic in late December.

The I-43 Northbound ramps at Highland Road closed in November and reopened to traffic in early January.

Mequon Road Interchange Segment between Donges Bay Road and Glen Oakes Lane

Drivers still won't be able to use lanes along Mequon Road between Port Washington Road and the I-43 Northbound ramps.

South End Segment between Bender Road and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100)

Drivers will be able to use all I-43 ramps at Brown Deer Road with temporary signals. Eastbound Brown Deer Road left turn movement to I-43 Northbound will remain closed through fall 2024.

The Good Hope Road entrance ramp to I-43 Northbound reopened in December, and the I-43 Northbound exit ramp to Good Hope Road is scheduled to remain closed through spring 2024.

Drivers can now use Jean Nicolet Road, between Bender Road and Brentwood Lane, which reopened to traffic in December 2023.

