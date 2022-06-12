Construction begins on food manufacturer’s facility in Gaston County

Executives and officials gathered in Gaston County yesterday to mark the start of construction on food manufacturer Häns Kissle Co.’s $42 million facility, the biggest project yet to land at Apple Creek Corporate Park in terms of job creation.

CBJ’s Collin Huguley reported last month that the Massachusetts-based company is constructing a facility of around 100,000 square feet at the county-owned industrial park, where it is expected to employ 219 workers.

Häns Kissle manufactures salads, side dishes and entrees that are sold at grocery stores and supermarkets. The company is in the midst of a multiyear growth plan that includes establishing a presence in the Southeast.

