Construction begins on Kroger’s $10M Fort Worth Marketplace store concept

Construction began Wednesday on Kroger’s new Marketplace store concept in far north Fort Worth.

The store at 113 E. Bonds Ranch Road along Highway 287 will span 123,000 square feet over the 17-acre property.

Records filed with the state back in May said the new store would be complete in mid-July 2024, but Kroger now says it is expected to open in the fourth quarter of next year.

Records indicate the property will cost $10 million to build. Ohio-based Kroger anticipates it will hire 250 to 300 employees to work the new Fort Worth store upon its opening.

Architects’ renderings give a glimpse of the new Kroger Marketplace coming to Fort Worth in 2024.

Kroger Marketplace differs from the traditional store format in that it is designed to give customers a “one-stop shopping” experience. Kroger Marketplace locations range from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet, about three-quarters of the size of a Walmart Supercenter, and they feature everything from produce to kitchen appliances to home goods to clothing to jewelry.

The building will feature an in-store Starbucks kiosk, similar to other Kroger locations. The property will also include an 18-pump gas station and separate grab & go kiosk adjacent to the marketplace.

Kroger will operate 10 stores within Fort Worth when the new Bonds Ranch Road marketplace opens.

Kroger broke groun on its new Fort Worth Marketplace on Nov. 8, 2023.

“As Fort Worth continues to expand, this new store will be a very important and significant investment in our community and will provide opportunity for new jobs and further economic growth,” Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas Division, said in a release. “Our newest store in Fort Worth will feature the very best that Kroger has to offer with thousands of fresh, local, healthy, and unique selections and an extensive assortment of products.”

Irving, Texas-based Ridgemont Commercial Construction and Dallas-based The Weitzman Group will develop the site.

Kroger has two other Marketplace locations in the works in North Texas. New stores in Plano and Melissa are also expected to open in 2024.