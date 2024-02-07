Construction begins on new middle school in Manatee County. Here’s when it will open

The Parrish community is getting a middle school to go along with Barbara Harvey Elementary School and Parrish Community High School, both of which opened in 2019.

Construction on North County Middle School is set to begin this month, according to a news release. The school is scheduled to be completed in time to begin accepting students when the school year begins in August 2025.

The two-story brick building will have enough space for 1,268 students. It could also be used as an emergency shelter, according to a construction update presented to the School Board of Manatee County.

Planned are classrooms, labs, a gymnasium, a cafeteria and a music department. Outdoor features include basketball courts, a covered play area and open spaces.

The school will also provide extensive parent drop off/pick up queuing, according to a release.

The school board paid Neal Land & Neighborhoods $2.7 million for the 30-acre parcel on North River Ranch Trail, off Fort Hamer Road.

“As the community grows, so should the educational opportunities in the region that provide quality facilities and walk-to-school access to families in the area,” John A. Neal, president of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, said in a news release.

“This new campus will enhance the educational hub being developed in North River Ranch,” Neal said.

On. Jan. 30, Manatee County School Board members signed off on the $68.5 million project.

Neal Land contributed $450,000 to provide the school with additional funding to enhance the school’s programs, curriculum and education opportunities.

Annie Lucy Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, is also in Parrish.

The Parrish-North River area is one of Manatee County’s growth hot spots. In 2022, there were 23,095 dwelling units approved or pending approval.

Education hub in Manatee County

The elementary school, high school and planned middle school are within walking distance of the planned $40 million State College of Florida campus, giving Parrish a true education hub.

Last year, the planned SCF Parrish campus received $9 million in funding from the Florida Legislature.

This year, the Florida House has included another $9 million in its budget proposal for SCF’s planned Parrish campus.

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald, Jamie Smith, associate vice president at SCF, encouraged citizens to reach out to members of the Manatee County Legislative Delegation to support funding for the Parrish campus.

Also coming to Parrish is an HCA Florida hospital. HCA plans to break ground on the new North River Ranch Emergency Center later this year.

