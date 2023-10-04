Construction begins on Oxnard's Dolores Huerta Gardens apartments for farmworkers, veterans

Construction has started on an affordable housing project in Oxnard for local farmworkers and veterans.

About 100 people attended a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday hosted by developer Cabrillo Economic Development Corp. at the site of the 58-unit Dolores Huerta Gardens apartments at the corner of Etting and Pleasant Valley roads.

Among the speakers was the civil rights activist the project is named after. Huerta co-founded the National Farmworkers Association and was a champion of the Chicano movement.

“When we see all that’s happening here today … I think it’s amazing,” she said during the gathering.

The 2-acre site sits between the Historic Japanese Cemetery and the Pleasant Valley Historic Cemetery in south Oxnard, which is a monarch butterfly overwintering site.

Grading of the property has begun, Victoria Brady, Cabrillo’s chief financial officer, said Tuesday. Crews will begin setting the foundation in about four to six weeks. She expects the project to be completed in November 2024.

Of the 58 apartments, 42 will be reserved for farmworkers and 15 will be for veterans. One apartment will be built for an onsite manager.

Brady said the nonprofit, headquartered in Ventura, is thankful to be able to provide more farmworker and veteran housing.

The units will be rented to households earning between 30% to 50% of the area median income. The median income for a family of four in Ventura County is $123,500, according to state data.

The project received $26.26 million from the California Housing Accelerator Comeback Plan as part of an effort to provide affordable housing around the state.

To learn more about the project or apply for the waitlist, visit cabrilloedc.org, call 805-659-3791 or drop by Cabrillo’s Ventura office at 702 County Square Drive, Suite 200.

