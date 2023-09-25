Construction begins on 'Walk of Honor'

TechCrunch

The generative AI boom has put a spring in the step of Correcto, a Madrid-based language writing tool startup focused on Spanish speakers that's today announcing $7 million in seed funding. The round is led by London-based Octopus Ventures, with Carya Venture Partners and River Park Ventures also contributing. Studying and working abroad led co-founders Abraham López Lee (CEO) and Ignacio Prieto Mayorga (COO) to use and appreciate tech tools like Grammarly which, they recount, helped them improve the quality of their written English.