Construction begins on Wichita’s first Culver’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Construction has begun on Wichita’s first Culver’s.

Nick Campe, the franchisee, held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce says Campe is “looking forward to sharing his passion for Culver’s with the community by creating a family-friendly environment while supporting local schools.”

The first Culver’s in Wichita will be at 3204 N. Maize Rd., near West 29th Street North and North Maize Road.

Culver’s is known for their butterburgers and frozen custard, which has a “flavor of the day.” You can sign up for a monthly forecast online.

The west Wichita Culver’s is expected to be opening this summer.

