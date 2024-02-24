Construction begins on Winter Haven's Jersey Commons, a 68-unit affordable housing project

Tampa-based developer Blue Sky Communities was joined by Winter Haven officials and mental healthcare providers in breaking ground on a unique, affordable housing project Jersey Commons last week.

WINTER HAVEN — Construction has started on a new 68-unit affordable housing project in Winter Haven, which takes aim at more than just a housing shortage.

Tampa-based developer Blue Sky Communities and its partners broke ground Feb. 16 on Jersey Commons, a new affordable housing community being built at 2817 Jersey Road N.W. in Winter Haven.

"Polk County is one of the fastest growing areas in the USA and Blue Sky Communities is committed to helping local governments keep up with the demand for affordable rental housing," Shawn Wilson, Blue Sky's president and CEO, said in a press statement. "We are providing not only housing but counseling and services for a population that needs and deserves it."

Jersey Commons will consist of a three apartment buildings with a total of 68 units. It will have a mix of 52 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 643 to 878 square feet in size. The estimated rents are $402 to $964 per month, based on the occupants' income being under 30%, 50% or 60% of the area's average median income.

In 2023, about 50% of the average median income for Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area was $25,000 for an individual and $35,700 for a family of four, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to housing, Jersey Commons will provide coordinated residential services, including primary care and mental health treatment, through its collaboration with Tri-County Human Services and Central Florida Behavioral Health Network.

“This is really a transformative moment for Winter Haven and the Polk County community," Mayor Nathaniel Birdsong said. "This initiative represents a powerful collaboration aimed at addressing the critical need for affordable housing and comprehensive support services and sets a new standard in our community."

The project is an estimated $23 million investment. The complex's first tenants are anticipated to move-in early 2025. Residents with Section 8 vouchers or other rental assistance programs will be accepted. Those individuals interested in learning more or pre-registering can visit jerseycommons.com.

Annual child well-being report: Polk County ranks 53rd of 67 in Florida

Blue Sky Communities is mid-construction on Florence Place, an 88-unit affordable housing complex in the northeast section of the city. It features one, two and three-bedroom units with a clubhouse, pool and playground. Originally estimated to open this spring, the complex's website now indicates rental applications will be available this spring with tenants moving in later in the year.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 68-unit affordable housing complex in Winter Haven under construction