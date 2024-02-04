Construction shuts down part of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia this weekend
Major construction on Interstate 95 is expected to cause some traffic headaches in Philadelphia this weekend.
Surgery would sideline Embiid for an extended amount of time, per the report.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
An unconfirmed changelog shared on X by Android app developer Dylan Roussel suggests Google is planning to introduce some changes to Bard on February 7 along with new Gemini products.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned' — and they're marked down over 70% right now.
Controversies and PR headaches weren't enough to dissuade Spotify from re-upping its agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show over the past couple of years drove divisions among music fans and artists alike and even prompted some big names, like Neil Young, to pull their catalogs from the streaming service. Regardless, the show remained popular enough to earn the top spot as users' most-listened-to podcast every year since coming to Spotify in 2020. Now, Spotify's relationship with the podcaster continues, as the company announced a new, multiyear agreement with Rogan, estimated at $250 million over its term, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Police in Pennsylvania offered grim new details in the case involving a 32-year-old who was charged earlier this week with killing and decapitating his father after showing off the severed head in a 14-minute YouTube video.
Tesla is once again having to recall almost every EV it has ever sold in the US, this time due to a safety concern over warning lights. The automaker will able to fix the issue via an over-the-air update.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
Apple has tossed another crumb to investors wondering when the world will get to see some 'Made in Cupertino' GenAI: Expect Apple to reveal what it's been working on in this buzzy slice of artificial intelligence "later this year", per CEO Tim Cook. During an earnings call yesterday, Apple's chief exec emphasized its ongoing investment in AI, alongside other -- as he put it -- "groundbreaking innovation", such as the technologies which underpin Apple's Vision Pro VR/AR headset, saying: "We continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year." There was no more steer on when exactly Cupertino will pull back the curtain on its AI efforts.
Looking to save some serious cash on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires and more? Check out these fantastic Presidents' Day deals!
Before we watch the Super Bowl, it's time for the NFL Pro Bowl games!
Here's our first look at Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2.
An agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf could still be more than a year away, meaning the tours could remain divided into 2026.
The U.S. government announced Wednesday it had disrupted a China-backed hacking operation targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, amid warnings that Beijing is preparing to cause "real-world harm" to Americans in the event of a future conflict. Speaking during a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on cyber threats posed by China, FBI director Christopher Wray told lawmakers: “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.” Wray described the ongoing activity by a China-backed hacking group dubbed Volt Typhoon as “the defining threat of our generation," and said the attackers’ goal is to “disrupt our military’s ability to mobilize” in the early stages of an anticipated conflict over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.
These organizational gems — starting at just $10 — will help tidy your home, one room at a time.
With the NHL heading into its midseason break, it's a good time to look at who's been the best of the best in fantasy hockey thus far.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
PayPal has begun company-wide layoffs, according to multiple reports, including an article published by The Information. It is not yet clear at the time of writing how many people will be affected by the job cuts but one source told TechCrunch it was expected to be in the “thousands.” Update: PayPal shared a letter that President and CEO Alex Chriss sent to employees today, confirming that 9% of staff would be affected by the job cuts "through both direct reductions and the elimination of open roles over the course of the year."