Construction company linked to scaffolding collapse at Brooklyn bar owes NYC more than $275,000 in fines: lawsuit

The owner of a construction company already facing criminal investigation for a Brooklyn scaffolding collapse that left a woman with brain damage is refusing to pay more than $275,000 in fines, the city claims in a new lawsuit.

Construction company Werize — run by Gazi Ali — was hit with dozens of fines between 2017 and 2020 for failure to comply with city guidelines at worksites. But Ali never showed up to any of the administrative trials over the violations, the city says in the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Monday.

Some of the violations were issued after a tragic scaffolding collapse at a Park Slope bar on June 30, 2019, that left Kathleen Keating, then a 32-year-old accountant, with permanent brain damage.

Instead of fighting the violations or paying up, Ali disappeared after transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company to himself, leaving the business “insolvent” and unable to pay the debts back to the city, according to the lawsuit.

“Werize made substantial distributions to its owner ... that improperly drained Werize’s corporate funds, without retaining sufficient amounts to satisfy the expected and on-going obligations to the City of New York,” lawyers for the city wrote in court papers.

The Department of Buildings said that the scaffolding was not tied down to anything on the roof of a neighboring building on Fourth Ave. during strong winds, resulting in the metal beams falling into the bar, Mission Dolores, where Keating was celebrating a promotion with friends.

“That ended Haley as we knew her,” Keating’s father, Kevin Keating, said of the collapse.

Beyond the debt to the city, Ali also faces a criminal investigation in connection with the collapse. The district attorney is looking into three companies that may be responsible, including Werize, according to filings in a civil lawsuit brought by Keating’s family.

“Our office continues to investigate this horrific incident and anyone criminally responsible for these avoidable injuries will be held accountable,” said Oren Yaniv, a spokesman for Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez.

Ali and his lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.