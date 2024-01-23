Construction costs as part of plan to save live oak in downtown Gainesville exceed $600,000

The cost for work on Southeast First Avenue in downtown Gainesville as part of a plan to save a 40-year-old heritage live oak came in at more than double a number floated last April.

A work order signed Dec. 13 by City Manager Cynthia Curry with Watson Construction Co. lists a total construction price not to exceed roughly $608,000.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, in a social media post last April after the Gainesville City Commission unanimously voted to save the tree, estimated the total cost at $250,000. While unable to speak Tuesday morning to the specifics of the project, Ward said construction costs continue to rise considerably across the board.

"If you wait a couple of months before getting started, things become significantly more expensive on every project that we've looked at," he said. "Whether it's a home project or a city block."

The majority of the construction costs will be paid through the city's Tree Mitigation Fund, a pot of money paid into by developers when removing trees during construction. Ward estimated last April that the fund had more than $8 million available.

The work on Southeast First Avenue — between Main Street and Southeast First Street — includes converting the angled parking spaces on the south side of the street into parallel spots, and widening the sidewalk by an additional 7 feet. The roadway's historic bricks are being salvaged and reused as part of the rebuild.

Work is underway on Southeast First Avenue — between Main Street and Southeast First Street — as part of a plan to preserve a 35-year-old heritage live oak tree in downtown Gainesville.

The work order includes a final completion date of May 31, however, city spokesperson Rossana Passaniti wrote in an email to The Sun that the work is expected to finished by the end of March.

The project "represents the ongoing commitment by the city to invest in the beauty and accessibility of downtown," she wrote.

City commissioners initially voted in March 2023 to have the live oak in front of Harry's Seafood Bar & Grill removed and replaced with a more appropriate tree because its roots began causing the sidewalk to crack and the road to push up, creating a dangerous tripping hazard.

It's also made the sidewalk impassable to those using motorized scooters and in wheelchairs.

An Alachua County jury in fall 2022 awarded a man more than $700,000 after he was thrown from a motorized scooter downtown after hitting some raised concrete caused by an oak tree's roots.

Three other trees in the same block — another live oak on Southeast First Avenue and two Shumard oaks on Southeast First Street — are to have their roots trimmed and the sidewalks surrounding them repaired.

Following public outcry over plans to have the heritage tree removed — a large sign bearing the message "RIP Tree City Gainesville, FL" was propped up against it — commissioners reversed course about a month later and voted unanimously to save the tree.

"Thank you to folks in the community for being diligent about forcing us to find a more creative solution, and especially thank you to staff for finding the creative solution," Ward said during the April meeting.

The work, which began about a week ago, has created headaches for some business owners, including Richard Sterck, owner of The Paper Bag, 11 SE First Ave. The construction has closed off the side of the street, including the parking spots, directly in front of his business. Converting the diagonal parking spots into parallel spots also will result in about seven fewer spaces.

Sterck said Tuesday morning that business has definitely been a "little slower" over the past week.

"I always try to think positive. It's going to be a win win. I'm hoping when it's done and I look back, I say, 'It was worth it.,' " he said. "Saving the trees, I'm all about it. Parking spots, that definitely hurts because the city is limited in parking, but hopefully it's a win. That's just they way I look at it."

