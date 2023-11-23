Construction crew has $5K worth of stolen tools returned after Pleasanton police bust

(KRON) — A construction crew recently had their work site in Pleasanton burglarized, where thieves made off with nearly $5,000 worth of tools, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. Fortunately for the workers, vigilant witnesses provided vital information to authorities in order to track down the suspects.

Pleasanton police are crediting witnesses who provided the information that led officers “straight to the suspects.” The stolen tools were found inside the suspects’ vehicle, police said, and returned right back to the construction crew who had been “devastated by the prospect of being out a job.”

A photo shared by Pleasanton PD shows a crew of 10 workers around a large number of power tools.

“Being a good witness can help us help others,” the Pleasanton Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Pay close attention to details and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

