Construction developer faked his disappearance as he stole from clients, TX suit says

A home builder is accused of faking his own disappearance in an elaborate plot to steal money from clients, a Texas lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Harris County District Court, accuses Brett Detamore of abandoning home construction builds when he executed a plot to go into hiding.

Detamore, 38, was said to have gone missing June 21 from West University Place, a suburb of Houston. His burning truck was discovered the same day.

He was found alive at a San Antonio bus stop five days later, when his “scheme was ‘burned down’ and exposed,” according to the lawsuit filed by his clients.

Police said Detamore’s disappearance was pre-planned, and there were no indications of foul play.

Before going into hiding, Detamore had already stolen money meant for the construction of homes, the lawsuit says. He falsified invoices and submitted them to a financing bank to acquire the money, according to the lawsuit.

“Rather than use the funds for the homes, the stolen funds were used to support Brett Detamore’s lavish lifestyle,” the lawsuit says, alleging Detamore used money on Super Bowl and World Series tickets, high-priced vehicles and a home in Galveston worth more than $1 million.

Detamore has not been charged criminally, but he and his development company now face two civil lawsuits. More lawsuits are expected to be filed, attorney Butch Boyd told KPRC.

“My clients, if you ask them, the answers might be different, ranging from we want our money back, to we think he belongs in jail,” Boyd told the outlet.

One man suing Detamore is seeking $1 million after the developer’s disappearance uncovered his “deceit and fraud,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuits accused Detamore of breach of contract, with one outlining counts of fraud, conspiracy and civil theft.

At attorney representing Detamore told KPRC the allegations are still being reviewed.

“The events of the last few months have been tragic and unfortunately the subject of much public speculation and rumor,” a statement from the attorney read, according to KPRC. “Mr. Detamore is getting the help he needs, and the entire Detamore family requests privacy at this time.”

