Construction exec torched his truck with 'HIDEIT' plates in elaborate scheme to fake death: lawsuit

A Texas construction executive allegedly concocted an elaborate scheme to fake his own death after bilking millions of dollars from investors to live a life of luxury, according to a $1 million lawsuit.

Brett Detamore made news over the summer after he was found alive nearly a week after his wife reported him missing and police found his truck "severely burned."

He allegedly stole investors' money, which was supposed to be used to build homes, to buy expensive sports tickets to Super Bowls, World Series games, meet-and-greets with athletes and "other high-dollar" amounts, according to the lawsuit.

"Brett Detamore jet-setted around and stayed in luxurious hotels and resorts," the lawsuits alleges. "Additionally, he bought and drove an expensive Dodge Ram TRX truck (worth $100,000), Cadillac Escalade and had a second home in Galveston [Texas] worth over $1 million."

TEXAS POLICE INVESTIGATING HOUSTON EXEC'S ‘PRE-PLANNED’ DISAPPEARANCE

He even had a custom Texas license plate, "HIDEIT," according to the 10-count civil lawsuit, which was filed in Harris County, Texas, court on Oct. 4.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Police found the burning $100,000 truck shortly after he left his home on June 21.

"Detamore then disappeared, abandoning his responsibility for constructing the homes," the lawsuit says.

FORMER UNIVERSITY DEAN'S HUSBAND PENS HEARTBREAKING POST ABOUT HER MURDER

It was part of an alleged scheme to fake his own death and disappear, according to police.

But a witness told detectives they saw a man walking away from the burning truck that morning, West University Place Police Department Chief Ken Walker said during a press conference in June.

Five days later, June 26, Detamore was spotted at a San Antonio bus stop.

"His scheme was ‘burned down’ and exposed," the lawsuit says.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

The Houston Fire Department said they believe the fire was deliberately set, and arson investigators shared their findings with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

No criminal charges were filed, but a West University Police Department spokesperson confirmed to ABC 13 that there is an active investigation into Detamore's alleged fraudulent activities.

The West University Place Police Department in Texas said Brett Detamore was reported missing around 9 a.m. on June 21 by his wife, according to FOX 26.

Detamore was also sued in Kings County, New York, for similar accusations a few days before his disappearance.

Christian Ellis, a lawyer for Detamore, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital that the allegations in both lawsuits were being reviewed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The events of the last few months have been tragic and unfortunately the subject of much public speculation and rumor; many false allegations have been made, and the Detamore family, including their young children, have suffered as a result," Ellis said in the statement. "Mr. Detamore is getting the help he needs, and the entire Detamore family requests privacy at this time."





Original article source: Construction exec torched his truck with 'HIDEIT' plates in elaborate scheme to fake death: lawsuit