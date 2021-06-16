'Construction flaws' caused deadly Mexico City metro crash

·2 min read

A preliminary report into the deadly collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico City last month has found that it was caused by flaws in the construction.

Jesús Esteva, head of the city's public works department, said deficiencies had been found in building materials and structural supports along the line.

More reports will be made in the coming months about the collapse, which happened on 3 May.

The incident killed 26 people and has led to protests in the Mexican capital.

It has also put pressure on allies of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and on Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, Latin America's richest man, whose construction firm Grupo Carso was involved in building the section of train line that collapsed.

The crash happened at around 22:00 local time near Olivos station on the metro's Line 12, in the south-east of the city.

In its probe, Norwegian auditor DNV, found six deficiencies in its construction.

Rescuers search for survivors at a crash site in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: 4 May 2021
The incident happened late at night

These included missing bolts on some girders, and unfinished or poorly executed welding.

Experts also found deformations and fractures in support beams of the section that collapsed.

Two further phases of DNV's report will be released in July and August.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that a special team will be created to repair and reinforce the metro line.

She has faced criticism about the line's maintenance. A local labour union said its earlier warning about damage had been ignored by city authorities.

Composite picture showing images before and after and after the accident
Images show the site of the incident now and in 2019

Under the spotlight is also Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who directed the route's construction in 2012 when he was the city's mayor.

Both of them are allies of President López Obrador, and are seen as potential contenders for the presidency when his term ends in 2024.

In a statement, Mr Ebrard, defended how his mayoral administration had overseen construction of the line. He added that a broader enquiry should be made into the decision-making processes of its design, supervision and maintenance.

Map of where the incident took place
Map of where the incident took place

Line 12, known as the Golden Line, was built at a cost of around $1.2bn (£860m) - about 70% more than was originally planned.

Operations were suspended at a dozen stations along the line in 2014, for over a year, due to deteriorating conditions along the track.

Before the latest report was published, President López Obrador said those responsible for its collapse would be punished.

Prosecutors are investigating the disaster but have yet to publish their findings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Americans are curious about electric trucks, but low cost, durability come first - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    While most Americans expect electric vehicles eventually to dominate the nation's roadways, many have greeted the first battery-powered models with skepticism, expressing concerns about the potential costs and inconveniences of owning such vehicles, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Automakers have already recognized the challenge and said they plan to market future battery-powered models by touting their performance and long-term cost savings over environmental benefits. Vehicle manufacturers need to win over more rural Americans and Republicans, with the survey showing those groups express less enthusiasm than others for electric vehicles.

  • Report: Jason Kidd, Teresa Weatherspoon among top candidates for Pelicans head coach

    Entering their second head coaching search in two years, the Pelicans are expected to consider Jason Kidd and Teresa Weatherspoon, among others.

  • NASCAR at Nashville betting preview: How do you bet the first race at a track?

    Kyle Larson enters as the overwhelming favorite as the Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway for the first time.

  • SC House budget plan includes provision to extend postpartum Medicaid care

    “Studies have shown a majority of infant mortality cases occur between days 61 and 365 after a child’s birth.”

  • Palantir Technologies and Origin Materials Come Together to Accelerate World’s Net Zero Carbon Transition

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has teamed up with Origin Materials, the global leader of carbon-negative materials, to form a strategic alliance to speed up the world’s evolution to net-zero carbon emissions. Palantir Technologies is a software company that specializes in enterprise data platforms, enabling organizations to optimize complex and sensitive data environments. Shares of the company were down 2.4% to close at $24.41 on June 15. The combination of Origin’s expertise and technology with

  • Chinese Surveillance Cameras Targeted by FCC on Security Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are poised to ban products from Huawei Technologies Co. and four other Chinese electronics companies, including surveillance cameras widely used by American schools but linked to oppression in western China, stepping up pressure on tech suppliers alleged to be security risks.Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co., whose cameras can be found in U.S. schools and local government facilities, are targeted in a proposed order the Federal Comm

  • Democrats prepared to move forward alone while moving ahead with 'two-track' infrastructure plan

    The White House and congressional Democrats are preparing to go it alone on a massive infrastructure package that also addresses climate change.

  • The Southern Baptist Convention is still cracking

    Tensions at the evangelical meeting weren't resolved by a narrow upset in the presidential race

  • Leona Lewis says she was bullied by fashion designer Michael Costello after he accused Chrissy Teigen of sending hateful messages

    Michael Costello told Insider that he was "blindsided" by Leona Lewis' comments because she continued to work with him for years after the incident.

  • 6 injured in Missouri boat explosion

    Five people, including a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old, were seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 2-year-old's injuries were described as minor.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1987 Mitsubishi Mirage L Hatchback

    Chrysler Corporation began selling Mitsubishi Colt Galants with Dodge Colt badging in North America all the way back in the 1971 model year, with many more rebadged Mitsubishis to follow in later decades. Starting in the 1983 model year, Mitsubishi began selling vehicles under its own badging here; at first, Americans could buy the Starion, Tredia, Cordia, and Mighty Max.

  • Mexico City metro crash findings blame construction

    Last month's deadly Mexico City train collapse was caused by a long list of structural issues.That’s according to preliminary finds announced on Wednesday by the city's head of public works, Jesus Esteva."The train collapse was caused by the following conditions: deficiencies in the construction process, the welding of bolts, porosity and the lack of fusion at the bolt-girder joint, a lack of Nelson bolts in the girders in the overpass construction, different types of concrete in the slab, and welding that was not finished or poorly executed."The collapse of the Line 12 metro route was Mexico’s biggest train accident in years.It killed 26 people and put pressure on close allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.That includes Mexico City Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, and her predecessor, now Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.Sheinbaum has faced questions about the line’s maintenance, while Ebrard is under fire over the line’s construction in 2012 during his term.Both are seen as possible successors to Lopez Obrador.The incident further put a spotlight on Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man.He owns Grupo Carso, the construction company that built the collapsed section of Line 12.Grupo Carso said in a statement that it would not comment until a final conclusion is published.Sheinbaum told media on Wednesday that further reports will come out in the next few months.

  • Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl last seen outside Tennessee home near NC border

    Summer Wells was last seen outside her house in Hawkins County, Tennessee — about 30 miles from the North Carolina border.

  • Cost likely growing to build Kansas City luxury hotel. How much? Developer can’t say

    The project across from the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts seeks tax breaks, but it is having a tough time convincing City Council members that a hotel charging $240 a night deserves them.

  • Texas has begun building wall along border, Abbott says

    The state of Texas launched border wall construction along its border with Mexico, marking the first step in building a barrier to prevent noncitizens from illegally crossing into the United States.

  • Probe into Mexico City metro crash blames structural failure

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Preliminary findings of an independent investigation into the deadly collapse of a Mexico City metro rail line last month showed the accident was caused by a structural fault, a senior city official said on Wednesday. Jesus Esteva, head of Mexico City's public works department, said the probe by Norwegian firm DNV observed deficiencies in building materials used including bolts and deformation of structural supports in the part of the line that collapsed. The initial report by DNV, an external auditor, found "six deficiencies in the construction process" that helped to bring about the accident.

  • A timeline of allegations that Chrissy Teigen, a self-proclaimed 'troll,' bullied and fought with celebrities on Twitter

    On Monday, Teigen admitted to "poking fun" at celebrities to get attention on Twitter and apologized for what she called "horrible tweets."

  • Infinite: Reincarnation (Spot)

    Infinite is an upcoming American science fiction film directed by Antoine Fuqua with a script from John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr and starring Chris Evans. The film is based on the novel The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 7, 2020 by Paramount Pictures.

  • Mexican president to make National Guard part of army

    Mexico’s president said Tuesday he plans to make the National Guard part of the army, erasing the thin pretense of a civilian-controlled force that was used to gain approval for its creation two years ago. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dissolved the former Federal Police soon after taking office in late 2018, saying the force was corrupt. The idea was that the 100,000-member guard could gradually allow the army to withdraw from law enforcement duties.

  • DOJ asks Supreme Court to reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber

    The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to reverse a decision by a lower court that invalidated the death sentences.