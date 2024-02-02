Construction on new Gainesville playground has yet to begin. Why the delay?

Construction on a new playground at one of Alachua County's largest parks that was expected to be completed in September, has yet to break ground.

The Sun reported last April that work was projected to start soon on a new all-inclusive playground and parking lot at Veterans Memorial Park at 7400 SW 41st Place in Gainesville.

The 23-acre park is home to three pavilions, two play areas, volleyball and basketball courts, a community center, walking trails and more. The veterans memorial invites visitors to take a "Walk Through Time" with its individual monuments dedicated to past conflicts.

Jason Maurer, the county's Parks and Open Space director, said Thursday that the project is in its final stages of approval and that he is hopeful it will be on the Alachua County Commission's Feb. 13 consent agenda.

If approved as recommended, Gray Construction Services will complete the work at a cost of about $2 million. The project is being funded by the one-cent Wild Spaces Public Places surtax.

"Hopefully construction can start this spring, early summer," Maurer said.

When asked what caused the lengthy delay, Maurer said it just "had to go through multiple layers."

"It was just one of those things that you think it's going to go a certain way, but it takes a lot longer," he said. "Our process takes — by the time you actually create it and get it out to bid — six to eight months."

Plans for the park include the new playground directly east and across the walkway from the old playground. An artist rendering shows a play unit with slides, a large spider web for climbing, swings and more. The structures will sit on Poured-in-Place rubber surfacing, which has become more popular in recent years, including at the newly renovated Albert "Ray" Massey (Westside) Park off Northwest 34th Street.

An artist rendering of the new playground expected to open in September at Veterans Memorial Park off Southwest 75th Street in Gainesville.

The new parking lot will be located to the east of the current basketball courts and to the north of the roller hockey rink, and will have a separate access point off Southwest 41st Place.

Plans to include a splash pad, restroom building and pickleball courts are on hold due to projected construction costs.

During construction, residents will still have access to all of the park's current amenities, including the current playground, basketball and volleyball courts, walking paths and sports fields. The old playground will be taken down after the project is completed.

The work is part of the county's Park & Open Space Master Plan that commissioners approved in February 2023. The county's goal is to have all residents, depending on where they live, within 1 to 2 miles of a small neighborhood park, or within 3 to 6 miles of a larger community park.

"We need to go through all our parks now with their new designations and make sure that we have all the amenities so that no matter where you are in the county, you have access to the same recreational activities as anyone else," Maurer said in April.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Veterans Memorial park Playground renovations in Gainesville Florida