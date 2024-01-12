What’s that construction going up near Howard Elementary School in Eugene?

Howard Meadows is a new housing subdivision under construction by Howard Elementary School in the River Road area of Eugene. The project expects to be completed by the end of the year if timelines hold up.

Project: A new housing subdivision called Howard Meadows.

Location: 600 block of Howard Avenue, Eugene, Oregon.

A formerly unused parcel of land kitty-corner from Howard Elementary School in the River Road area of Eugene is set to be developed into a new housing subdivision named Howard Meadows.

The subdivision is anticipated to include 12 lots of fourplex townhomes. Forty-eight total units are planned to occupy the parcel, which is just under two acres. One of the lots may require a slightly different configuration from the rest to accommodate planning goals, but it is unknown what that change may be at the time of publishing as the subdivision is under construction.

City Council agendas obtained from public hearing appeals label Howard Meadows as a “needed housing” development. Qualifying as “needed housing” requires criteria to be met to prove the need for that specific type of housing. Howard Meadows includes single-family and multiple-family housing units for both renter and owner occupancy, qualifying it as “needed housing” in Eugene.

The development is privately funded and does not include a design partnership with an architect.

Electrical servicing on this project is being completed by Harrisburg-based 360 Electric. HVAC systems are being placed by Kent Witham Air Inc. of Springfield and plumbing is being done by Summit Plumbing.

The subdivision has plans to complete construction within the year. The project may experience delays depending on winter weather, which might impact progress timelines.

Subdivision Size: Nearly two acres consisting of 12 lots with 48 units planned.

Contractor: Burnham Construction, of Springfield.

Sources: City of Eugene Planning and Development Department Permit Records, Lane County Property Records, Burnham Construction.

Is there something under construction that you’d like to learn more about? Contact growth and development reporter Hannarose McGuinness at 541-844-9859 or hmcguinness@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: What's that new construction near Howard Elementary in Eugene?