Construction job fair to be held in Montgomery Co. today

The Montgomery County’s Construction Job Fair is scheduled to be held today in Dayton.

From noon to 4:00 p.m., dozens of local companies will be gathering at the Sinclair Conference Center on West Third Street, according to a release from Montgomery County Business Services.

Positions companies are looking to hire include:

Construction laborers

HVAC specialists

CDL drivers

Project managers

Maintenance technicians.

Electricians

Pipefitters

Millwrights

Plumbers

Those who plan on attending will get the chance to learn more about construction-related job opportunities and community development in Dayton.

“The Job Fair offers many positions with competitive wages for our residents who like to work with their hands,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said. “There is so much development happening in our area. Employers are excited about this, and we hope hundreds of citizens come out to fill these jobs.”

Parking for the event is free, and there is no cost to attend. To pre-register for the job fair, click the following link.