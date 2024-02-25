Construction on long-awaited intersection begins in Shelby

Construction on a Shelby intersection has begun this week after years of waiting.

For many years, Shelby drivers have navigated a troublesome intersection on Marion Street with the promise it would someday be improved.

Now, after more than a decade, construction on the long-awaited project has begun.

Drivers will notice changes underway at the intersection of U.S. 74 Business (Marion Street), and N.C. 150 (Cherryville Highway).

According to a press release, the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded an $8.3 million contract last summer to Claremont contractor, Kemp Sigmon Construction Co., Inc., to align Peach Street to N.C. 150 and make other intersection improvements. The realignment will also allow traffic signals to synchronize more efficiently, helping the intersection to flow better and reduce delays.

According to Jen Goodwin, NCDOT communications officer, one of the two consecutive signals on Marion Street will be removed and the intersection will become a more typical 4-way signalized intersection.

Drivers can expect some disruptions as construction is underway but attempts have been made to minimize them.

"The contract restricts narrowing and closing lanes on U.S. 74, N.C. 150, and Peach Street to off-peak times so morning and evening commutes are not affected," the release said. "Provisions are also included for holiday and holiday weekend closure restrictions."

According to NCDOT, work is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

The city of Shelby is currently installing water and sewer upgrades.

In addition to changes to the intersection, a sidewalk will be added running north to south on the west side of NC 150 and Peach Street, according to DOT.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit and allow extra time to reach their destination safely.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Construction on long-awaited intersection begins