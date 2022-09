Associated Press

Only glimpses of videos that make it online show the protests convulsing Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police. The demonstrations surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini — and the government crackdown emerging to stifle them — represent just the latest cycle of unrest to grip Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. The window through which the wider world can view them will only become more dim as authorities restrict internet access, detain journalists and tightly control all levers of the government's power.