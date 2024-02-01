Construction Notebook: The latest on what's being built in Volusia County

A Buc-ee's car wash, the future home of Ashley HomeStore and a new 55-plus community in DeLand are among the many construction projects currently underway in Volusia County.

Here's a look:

Buc-ee's car wash will be the longest in Florida

A future Buc-ee's car wash tunnel takes shape next to the Buc-ee's mega gas station/travel convenience center on the northeast side of the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The 235-foot-long car wash tunnel will be the longest in Florida when it opens later this year.

J. Raymond Construction is building a Buc-ee's car wash next to the supersized Buc-ee's gas station/travel convenience center on the northeast corner of the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange in Daytona Beach.

The 104-pump Buc-ee's opened in March 2021 as the biggest gas station in Florida, tied for that title with the Texas-based chain's location in St. Augustine that opened the previous month. The Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach includes a 53,000-square-foot travel convenience center.

Fittingly, the 235-foot-long Buc-ee's car wash will be the longest car wash tunnel in Florida when it opens later this year.

The average length of car wash tunnels nationally is 120 feet. The Mister Car Wash one block away that opened at 1881 LPGA Blvd. in 2019 is 145 feet long.

Coming soon to Tomoka Town Center: Ashley HomeStore

A future Ashley Furniture store takes shape at Tomoka Town Center shopping center on the southeast side of the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The home furnishings store will be located between Rooms To Go and Sam's Club.

A new Ashley HomeStore is taking shape at Tomoka Town Center. The 60,169-square-foot home furnishings superstore is expected to be one of the chain's biggest in Florida when it opens later this year.

The new big-box store will be along the east side of Interstate 95, between Rooms To Go and Sam's Club. The anticipated construction cost is $10 million.

The chain is expected to close its existing Ashley HomeStore at Volusia Marketplace when the new store opens.

Volusia Marketplace is three miles to the south near the intersection of Williamson and West International Speedway boulevards.

More apartments going up at One Daytona

Construction is underway on the latest addition to the Icon One Daytona luxury apartments at the One Daytona entertainment/retail center across the street from Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The new addition will add 122 apartment units next to Guitar Center, slated for completion in 2025. One Daytona currently has 282 Icon apartment units east of the CMX movie theater and One Daytona parking garage.

Construction recently began on a 122-unit addition to the Icon One Daytona luxury apartments at the One Daytona entertainment/retail complex across the street from Daytona International Speedway.

The complex is already home to 282 luxury units in the Icon One Daytona buildings located both directly east of the CMX Daytona Luxury 12 Theatres and the One Daytona Parking Garage.

The latest addition to the Icon One Daytona apartments is going up directly south of Guitar Center and is expected to be completed in 2025, said One Daytona President Roxanne Ribakoff.

Ribakoff declined to provide occupancy rates for the two existing Icon One Daytona apartment complexes, but said, "the leasing of the luxury residential has been very healthy."

The Icon One Daytona apartments are a joint venture between Prime Group, a Hollywood, Florida-based developer, and NASCAR, the owner of One Daytona as well as the Speedway.

One Daytona is set to welcome the opening of Costco Wholesale on Feb. 22. The festivities will begin at 7 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting with the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. Doors to the store will open to Costco members immediately following the ceremony.

Cresswind 55+ community coming to DeLand

This is the entrance to Kolter Homes' Cresswind DeLand 55-and-older community on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The 318-acre development has entitlements for up to 600 homes and is located just west of the Interstate 4/State Road 44 interchange, along the north side of SR-44/East New York Avenue. It stretches west all the way to the eastern shore of Lake Winnemissett.

New homes are now going up at Cresswind DeLand, a 55-and-older community west of the Interstate 4/State Road 44 interchange.

The active adult community is being developed by the Delray Beach-based The Kolter Group. It covers 318 acres along the north side of SR-44/East New York Avenue, stretching all the way west to the eastern shore of Lake Winnemissett.

The development has entitlements for up to 600 homes.

Builders adding more homes at Lakewood Park

This is an aerial view of the Lakewood Park development in DeLand where Jon Hall Construction is currently clearing land for a third phase that will offer 61 new homes to be built by Dream Finders Homes.

Construction is underway on new homes at DeLand's Lakewood Park community along the east side of MLK Jr. Beltway, a mile south of SR-44/East New York Avenue. (MLK Jr. Beltway is called Kepler Road where it intersects with SR-44.)

Covering 198 acres, the community has entitlements for 433 new homes. The builders are Dream Finders Homes and Ryan Homes.

Gerry Boeneman, Orlando division president for Dream Finders Homes, said his company has completed 126 homes to date at Lakewood Park with 28 more under construction and 52 more not yet started. The homes are priced starting from the mid-$300,000s.

"Visitor traffic and sales have been steady," he stated in a news release.

Dream Finders recently began Lakewood Park's third phase near Orange Camp Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. It offers 61 new home sites next to conservation areas and/or that offer views of the community's water features. The land is currently being cleared by Jon Hall Construction.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Construction Notebook: Updates on what's going up in Daytona, DeLand