New construction picks up at downtown pocket park

Blue shade sails, as shown on early Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, were recently installed at the pocket park at Water and Military streets in downtown Port Huron after nearly a year's delay in construction.

After months obstructed by barricades, a small skeletal amphitheater of deep blue shade sails and six white poles is taking shape at a prominent corner space in downtown Port Huron.

The pocket park at Water and Military streets has been blocked off for close to a year after a center tree and surrounding concrete was removed on the south side of the Black River.

City Council first signed off on a $515,000 bid to revitalize the park in December 2022.

On Wednesday, Natacha Hayden, the city’s Downtown Development Authority director, said the project has stayed within the half-million-dollar budget but faced delays in construction over the last several months amid material issues and a slight reconfiguration in the foundation of the shade structure.

Now, she said they’re hoping to have key improvements complete by June ahead of downtown events this summer.

“The supply chain was the main reason for delays, especially because a lot of the things we are using for that are park are custom,” Hayden said. “Clearly, with the sizing and everything, it’s not something we can just (find). We have to fabricate everything. But also because we have found or discovered things during the construction process. The more you start digging, the more you start finding.”

Construction revitalizing the pocket park at Water and Military streets, in progress early on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, are expected to wrap up in time for use this summer in downtown Port Huron.

The hefty, “hard-to-miss” sail structure was the primary item in a list of improvements for the project, while Hayden said they’re also slated to add a new built-in stage.

That pocket park has previously hosted live entertainment in the warmer months, such as during Shop Rock n’ Stroll in years past, and Hayden added, “For the bands, (the stage) should be some exciting news. They will no longer have to bring their long, long extension cords like they have in the past. Because we only had one outlet on one side of the park.”

Additionally, new furniture and glass railings are on the list of expected features.

“So, once you’re sitting in the pocket park, which is lower — you’re literally sitting in a pocket — you can now see the Black River through the glass,” Hayden said. “That would not be an obstructed view like it was in the past.”

Officials first learned of the new concept in late 2021.

Previously, the improvements to the pocket park were minor, including new seating and adding lights to the tree, and aimed at accommodating an expected rise in usage with the introduction of the city’s social district.

Later, officials said the tree’s root structure was introducing safety issues on the ground of the space, pushing up concrete near its center.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: New construction picks up at downtown pocket park