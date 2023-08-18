Construction proceeds during permit wait

Aug. 18—The Idaho Transportation Department is continuing construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow as it waits for permits to work on wetlands.

ITD is in the process of expanding and realigning U.S. 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow to improve safety and reduce travel times.

Construction on 4 of the 6 miles of new roadway are underway, ITD stated in an email to the Tribune.

"Crews are focusing on building the piers and abutments for two new bridges over Eid Road and excavation in the central portion of the alignment," ITD said.

The construction is taking place outside wetland and tributary areas. In August 2022, the Army Corps of Engineers suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of new roadway. This decision came as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department were co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition (PRDC).

The PRDC, which has opposed ITD's course of action in the project for years, sued the Corps to get the agency to cancel the Clean Water Act permit it granted ITD.

The environmental group claimed the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit because ITD underestimated the wetland acreage that would be destroyed by a portion of the construction.

The PRDC announced in May that it had reached a settlement with ITD. The Corps and ITD returned to the potential wetland sites in early April to conduct additional sampling.

ITD says it has resubmitted a permit application for wetland and tributary areas.

"ITD expects the permits to be reissued soon," it said.

The government agency expects the highway to be completed in fall 2024. It does not expect traffic on the existing U.S. 95 route to be affected by construction until next year.

