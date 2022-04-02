Construction has resumed at 95% of China Evergrande projects, unit says

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A unit of troubled property developer China Evergrande Group said construction work has resumed at 95% of Evergrande's projects across the country as of late March.

Evergrande has resumed work at 734 developments in all of China as of March 27, including 424 projects recovering to normal construction levels, according to a post on Saturday on the official WeChat of the developer's Pearl River Delta business unit. The post did not give a figure for Evergrande's total number of developments.

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. It is struggling to repay bondholders, banks, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers, epitomising a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign.

Evergrande will "continue to maintain the normal construction of the projects in order to deliver the buildings to the owners with guaranteed quality and quantity at all costs," according to the post.

Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan has pledged multiple times since 2021 that the company would resume construction work at full steam to ensure home deliveries.

Hui told staff in February that the company aimed to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter and media reports.

"With the strong support from the provincial government, Evergrande's Pearl River Delta business worked to accelerate the resumption of work and production," Pearl River Delta said in the WeChat post.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • As Docker gains momentum, it hauls in $105M Series C on $2B valuation

    In 2019, it sold its enterprise business and decided to focus strictly on a developer audience with a set of commercial and open source tools. CEO Scott Johnston, who has been with the company for years in various capacities, made a very clear bet on the developer community, and it is paying off handsomely for him as he has been able to shape a successful business model since the restructuring. "Two and a half years ago, while we had this product that developers loved; while we had popular upstream open source assets and we had a known brand, it wasn't clear whether we could take all of that and redo the product strategy we needed to go to market, redo the company business model successfully -- all of that was an open question," Johnston said.

  • China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Saturday proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on audit oversight while putting the onus on Chinese companies to protect state secretes. The draft rules, announced by China's securities watchdog, mark Beijing's latest attempt to resolve a long-running audit dispute with Washington that could lead to roughly 270 Chinese companies being forced to delist from U.S. exchanges in 2024.

  • Biotech Stocks Are Cheap. Is It Time for Blockbuster M&A?

    Valuations for biotech stocks have slumped. This in particular opens up great opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.

  • Europe is preparing to be cut off from Russian natural gas

    The Russian president said foreign buyers who aren't prepared to pay for gas in rubles by tomorrow will have their contracts canceled.

  • India, Australia Sign Economic Deal to Deepen Trade Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- India and Australia signed a wide-ranging economic pact on Saturday, cutting duties on more than 85% of goods exported to the South Asian nation, as both governments secure alternative supply chains and counter an assertive China.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the Vir

  • Parts shortages, high gas prices weigh on U.S. auto market

    Major automakers are expected to report on Friday that first-quarter U.S. car and light truck sales fell sharply compared to a year ago, with more uncertainty ahead because of parts shortages, high fuel prices and rising interest rates. J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast that January-March U.S. car and light truck sales will decline 18% from a year ago, and predict the annualized sales pace for March will slump to 12.7 million vehicles, down from 17.8 million a year ago. Cox Automotive said earlier this week first quarter U.S. auto sales would be the weakest in a decade.

  • Vietnamese Carmaker Makes Bold and Risky Move to Challenge Tesla, Ford

    It's a bold and risky bet but it sends a clear message to local vehicle manufacturers: the cards for the American electric vehicle market are not yet completely distributed. Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has decided to challenge Tesla , Ford , GM , Rivian and Lucid Group on American soil. VinFast will build a factory in North Carolina this year.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceNever Had Co

  • The perfect white shirt is on sale for 25% off at Nordstrom right now — grab it while it's available in every size

    You'll wear it over and over again.

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, April 1, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Yield curve inverts premarket on the heels of the March jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stock futures, Treasuries, and the oil market are trading premarket after the March jobs report was released.

  • Quad or no Quad, India and Australia must build on their ties

    Few of Australia’s relationships with countries in Asia have progressed so far and so fast as its ties with India. Over a decade, Canberra and New Delhi have constructed a broad strategic partnership, catalyzed by shared concerns about China. The recent virtual summit between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, illustrated this new closeness well.

  • Wall Street’s Slashed Prices Reflect New Reality for China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of breakneck growth that catapulted Chinese tech firms into stock market giants, a number of strategists are coming to terms with the new reality of a sector beset by slower expansion and lower earnings. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusWill Smith,

  • Putin threatens to stop sending gas to Europe if countries don't pay Russia in rubles

    Putin set an April 1 deadline for European countries to pay up. If they don't, the Russian president said his country would terminate gas contracts.

  • Tomorrow's COVID safety guidelines will be different from today's – but that doesn't mean yesterday's were wrong

    COVID guidelines have changed a lot over the past few years as the pandemic has ebbed and flowed. AP Photo/Jeff ChiuNo one gave a second thought to the safety of dining out before the pandemic. Fast-forward to today, and it’s normal to wonder whether there is a city, state or federal policy around whether you need a mask or proof of vaccination to eat in a restaurant. The public policies around dining and many other activities have changed multiple times over the course of the pandemic. These ru

  • Most Chinese Biotech Stocks Can Continue US Listing After New Audit Framework

    According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. regulators could reportedly have full access to auditing reports from most of the 200-plus China-based companies listed in New York in mid-2022. In the drafting stage, the framework from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other national agencies would let most Chinese firms keep their U.S. listings, Bloomberg said, citing anonymous sources. But those that hold sensitive data could still be delisted. Related: What's Going On With Zai Lab, Hutchmed

  • 'I cannot teach in Florida': LGBTQ educators fear fallout from new education law

    Following the enactment of what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, some LGBTQ teachers have quit the professional altogether.

  • European Council president says China 'cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law'

    European Council President Charles Michel said the "global instability is not in China's interest and not in the EU's interest."

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t