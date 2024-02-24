Construction scheduled to begin on Penniman Rd.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is set to begin construction on Penniman Road, Route 641, in York County.

This lane widening project is designed to improve safety on Penniman Road by adding bicycle accommodations, and realigning the intersection with Government Road.

Starting as early as Monday, Feb. 26, crews will widen the two 9-foot lanes on Penniman Road to 11-foot lanes between Fillmore Road and Alexander Lee Parkway that will include bicycle lanes and curb and gutter.

Motorist may run into single-lane closures and periodically encounter full closures along segments of the roadway.

VDOT says it will alert the public of full closures or significant traffic shifts that may occur during the project.

For more information about this project click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.