Construction spotted at N.Korea nuclear test site for first time since 2018 - report

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), in Paju
Josh Smith
·2 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - Commercial satellite imagery shows construction at North Korea's nuclear testing site for the first time since it was closed in 2018, U.S.-based analysts said on Tuesday, amid fears the country could resume testing major weapons.

Images captured by satellite on Friday showed very early signs of activity at the new site, including construction of a new building, repair of another building, and what is possibly some lumber and sawdust, specialists at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report.

"The construction and repair work indicate that North Korea has made some decision about the status of the test site," the report said.

Punggye-ri has been shuttered since North Korea declared a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests in 2018. Leader Kim Jong Un, however, has said he no longer feels bound by that moratorium as denuclearisation talks are stalled.

At the time, North Korea said it was closing the site's tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts. It invited a handful of foreign media to observe the demolition, but refused to allow international inspectors.

After North Korea's ninth missile launch of the year on Sunday, South Korea's National Security Council said it was even more closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear and missile-related facilities including its main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon and the Punggye-ri nuclear weapons test site, without elaborating.

The CNS analysts said the changes at Punggye-ri occurred only in the past few days, and it is still difficult to conclude what precisely is being built or why.

"One possibility is that North Korea plans to bring the test site back to a state of readiness to resume nuclear explosive testing," the report said.

The CNS analysts cautioned that the test site is many months, if not years, from being ready for new nuclear explosions.

"How long it would take North Korea to resume explosive testing at the site depends on the extent of the damage to the tunnels themselves, something we do not know with confidence," they wrote in the report. "It is also possible that North Korea will resume nuclear testing at another location."

Punggye-ri is North Korea's only known nuclear test site. It conducted six nuclear weapons tests in tunnels at the site from 2006 to 2017.

Talks aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender its arsenal of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles have been stalled since 2019.

The United States says it is open to talks without preconditions, but North Korea says Washington and its allies must first stop their "hostile policies."

(Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the editor: Stopping Putin; standing with Ukraine; and more

    Letters include why Putin must be stopped; Ukrainians deserve freedom; and wanna-be militia in America should go and help Ukraine.

  • EXPLAINER: Humanitarian corridors, from Syria to Ukraine

    As more Ukrainian towns and cities come under siege, concern is mounting for millions of civilians in the crossfire. Russia has announced the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to leave, but there appeared to be few takers. Evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

  • Masks now optional in all Triangle counties, though some schools still require them

    As of Monday, counties and towns in Wake, Durham and Orange counties say masks are optional.

  • Factbox-Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

    The bird flu outbreak is the worst since 2015, when nearly 50 million birds, mostly turkeys and egg-laying chickens in the U.S. Midwest, were killed. USDA reported the H5N1 strain in wild birds in the Carolinas earlier this year. Below are other outbreaks reported by USDA to date.

  • Florida GOP nears final passage on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    A Florida bill to limit discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools neared final passage in the statehouse Monday, as Republicans prepared to advance the measure over critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people. The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Joe Harding, states: "Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Since it was introduced, the proposal has drawn widespread criticism from LGBTQ advocates and the White House, with President Joe Biden calling it “hateful."

  • Hearing set for Mississippi inmate who sought execution date

    A Mississippi judge will hold a hearing next month to determine if a death row inmate truly wants to request an execution date and if the inmate is mentally competent to waive appeals in the case. In court papers filed Monday, a special assistant state attorney general said the hearing for Blayde Nathaniel Grayson is scheduled for April 7 before George County Circuit Judge Kathy King Jackson. The state Supreme Court on Jan. 28 ordered that Grayson, 46, be put under oath to say whether he wishes to go forward with his request for the state to schedule his lethal injection.

  • Holocaust Survivor Couldn't Talk About It for 50 Years. Biden Listened for 90 Minutes in the Oval Office

    Bronia Brandman, 90, survived the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was murdered. She first shared her experience a half-century later

  • Bulgaria may seek exception to any EU sanctions on Russian gas and oil

    Bulgaria supports sanctions on Russia as a means to halting its invasion of Ukraine, but will likely seek an exception on banning Russian natural gas and oil imports if such a proposal is put forward, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday. EU and NATO member Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom, while its only oil refinery, owned by Russia's LUKOIL, provides over 60% of the fuel used in the country. Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans to ban energy imports, a stance Petkov supported.

  • Land mines littered a proposed route for Ukrainians to flee, Red Cross official says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Russian efforts to thwart civilians trying to evacuate.

  • Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

    Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia's war on Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil.On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a 14-year high of $4.104 per gallon, surpassing the previous all-time high of $4.103 recorded in 2008.The most recent jump in prices is clearly connected...

  • ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Asks for Patience in Production Update

    James Mangold is well aware fans want to get a peek at his yet-to-be-titled Indiana Jones film, but he is asking for patience while sharing an update on the production. In a Monday note, the director said he has moved on to the editing phase for the next chapter in the iconic Harrison Ford franchise […]

  • Russian Oil Is Increasingly Becoming Untouchable for Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, RussiaRussian oil is becoming even less welcome in the global petroleum market as traders fret over the possibility of a U.S.-led embargo of the nation’s suppl

  • Satellite images show new activity at North Korean nuclear testing facility, analysts say

    Recent photos taken from space show new buildings and other signs of work at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility, analysts say.

  • Oil Takes Off With Ban on Russian Supplies on the Table

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban. The news briefly sent West Texas Intermediate to its highest since 2008.

  • ACM Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Big Night

    The 2022 ACM Awards will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett

  • A Trump-appointed former senior advisor to the secretary of defense says Russian forces were 'too gentle' on Ukraine and called Zelensky a 'puppet'

    "I don't see anything heroic about the man," retired Col. Douglas Macgregor said about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

  • Former NATO commander says Putin has his 'gun sights' on more nations apart from Ukraine

    Moldova and Kazakhstan are likely the ex-Soviet countries where Putin "goes next," retired four-star US Admiral James Stavridis said.

  • Marco Rubio Not Sorry For Posting Zelenskyy Photo Amid Security Concerns

    The GOP senator said he posted the photo of the Ukrainian president before being told not to. He has not taken it down, however, and instead defended his actions.

  • Volker says Russian invasion won't end with negotiations

    Kurt Volker, former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, said on Sunday that the Russian invasion will not end through negotiations, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "bent" on destroying the country."Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan asked Volker on CBS if he could see any countries being able to negotiate an end to Russia's attack on Ukraine."Not at all. No, we have to understand that Putin is bent on a military victory. He wants to...

  • Trump not invited to conservative AEI event

    When a group of conservative leaders and donors meet for the American Enterprise Institute's annual World Forum this week, there will be one notable absence: former President Trump.The former president wasn't invited to the gathering in Sea Island, Ga., a Republican source confirmed to The Hill. The absence was first reported on Sunday by CBS News. The forum is expected to feature appearances by a handful of Republican critics of Trump, like...