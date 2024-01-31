Construction starts soon on H Mart. Grocer will anchor massive development in Haltom City

Construction will start soon on the H Mart store in Haltom City, and officials said the popular Asian grocery store will have a regional appeal.

Haltom City manager Rex Phelps said construction could start in the next month and be finished within 18 to 24 months. The groundbreaking took place on Jan. 18.

“It’s really a major project for the region drawing lots of traffic and shoppers from miles and miles,” Phelps said.

H Mart will anchor a 50-acre $100 million mixed use development at the southeast corner of Northeast Loop 820 and North Beach Street. The development will feature 50 to 60 restaurants, bakeries, stores, salons and logistics centers, Phelps said. Phelps did not name specific restaurants.

New Jersey-based H Mart is the largest Asian grocery store chain in the nation. The store will feature a food court, bakery, home goods, beer and wine, kitchenware and beauty products.

During the past several years, Haltom City has brought in developments that include 2-million square foot of distribution centers and new neighborhoods with luxury apartments and single family homes, Phelps said.

“Now, all of a sudden, retail business is interested in Haltom City. We’ve had the kind of development so that we can better serve our community and business owners with better roads and better public safety,” Phelps said.

Phelps said the new H Mart along well-traveled Loop 820 will bring people from other communities.

“This is going to change Haltom City for the better,” Phelps said. “When you look at H Mart, it is truly second to none,” he said.