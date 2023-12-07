Construction underway new Community Medical Center heart and vascular center
Community and Medical Center recently broke ground on a new expansion project for a new and expanded heart and vascular center.
Community and Medical Center recently broke ground on a new expansion project for a new and expanded heart and vascular center.
New rules that would require banks to keep more cash on hand could hurt US homebuyers, one expert says.
Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Big Bang Theory" prequel are seeing a viewership surge after debuting on Netflix.
Robinhood's long-awaited international expansion is at full throttle. The consumer trading and investment app tailored to the younger generations is launching its crypto app to all eligible users in the European Union, the company said Thursday. The EU has been at the forefront of formulating regulations to enforce the traceability of crypto for anti-money laundering and protecting retailers from market volatility.
Pimento is a new French startup that is using generative AI in an interesting way as the company focuses on the first step of creative processes — ideation, brainstorming and moodboarding. The best way to describe Pimento is by talking about people who could use a tool like this. Creative teams working on a brand redesign, an ad campaign, an upcoming video game, an animation movie will open Pimento on the first day of their new projects.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
With the milestone in her pocket, Clark next eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.
By 2028, the fast food chain plans to reach 10,000 restaurants in China. Currently there are 6,000 in the market.
Advocates for prison reform are calling the uptick a “war on women” that’s getting worse for certain groups over time.
Thousands of exposed servers are spilling the medical records and personal health information of millions of patients due to security weaknesses in a decades-old industry standard designed for storing and sharing medical images, researchers have warned. This standard, known as Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine, or DICOM for short, is the internationally recognized format for medical imaging. DICOM is used as the file format for CT scans and X-ray images to ensure interoperability between different imaging systems and software.
X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out a new option to let users share their community posts with all followers. Users who want to broadcast a community post can check the "Also send to followers" option while posting in a community. When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’.
U.S. cybersecurity agency CISA has warned that unknown hackers broke into the servers of a federal government agency by taking advantage of a previously known vulnerability in software that no longer receives updates — meaning the agency couldn’t have patched it even if it wanted to. On Tuesday, CISA released an advisory detailing two separate cyberattacks on an unnamed federal government agency. The hackers attacked the agency in June and July by targeting public-facing servers that were running outdated or end-of-life Adobe ColdFusion software, used for building web applications.
Even superstars geek out on superstars: Julia Roberts proclaims her Swiftie-ness.
This is not the kind of buzz Adam Silver and the NBA were seeking with the NBA in-season tournament.
Discord launched a major refresh of its mobile app on Tuesday, putting messaging front-and-center while making a host of small improvements that users have been requesting. Inspired by user feedback, the redesigned app tailors the mobile Discord experience for on-the-go use compared to its popular desktop app, while changing things up to better organize Discord's Swiss Army knife-like suite of social features. "Over time, the amount of *stuff* that Discord can do has grown exponentially."
A source sent me a photo of a peculiar notebook received by someone who attended Google's K&I Black Summit in August but only recently looked through the merchandise from the event. On the inside of the notebook, however, it reads verbatim, “I was just cotton the moment, but I came back to take your notes.” The notebook is funny because it’s one of those things that, if given to a crowd of any other race, the slogan inside would have meant relatively nothing.
In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 85 million views, breaking a MrBeast video's record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a decade in the making. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013.
The ScanWatch Nova is Withings' latest take on a luxury smartwatch and will cost buyers $600.
Ofcom has published a draft of age-restriction guidelines for online services that host explicit sexual content in the UK. The not yet finalized recommendations are a step toward cementing enforcement for the recently passed Online Safety Act, which requires sites and apps to prevent children from easily accessing adult content.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
The universal chat app Beeper just got a lot more universal. The company just unveiled the Beeper Mini app, which makes the bold claim to bring true iMessage support to Android devices.