Construction underway for Delta Air Lines expansion at CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is continuing construction on its Concourse A expansion.

Phase II includes drywall and doors being installed. Work is underway on other parts of the addition’s interior, electrical, and plumbing, CLT Airport said.

Credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Credit: Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The 200,000-square-foot expansion will open in the fall of 2024 and will include seven Delta Air Lines gates and three common-use gates.

