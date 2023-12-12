Construction underway at Virginia Peninsula Community College

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Peninsula Community College broke ground on a project to rebuild one of its buildings after a roof collapse more than two years ago.

Previously: Roof collapses at Thomas Nelson Community College’s Templin Hall in Hampton

“The roof collapse was so devastating it completely obliterated the theater,” said Virginia Peninsula Community College President Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon.

It has left students and staff in the Arts department without a home.

No one was injured and no one was inside when it happened back in April 2021. Most of the damage took place in the Dr. Mary T. Christian Auditorium in the performance arts building, which was built in 2002.

“We hope they now have a place to call home,” she said. “The lights and the sound, so they really have a practical experience on how it is to perform in a real theatre.”

Monday marked the official start of construction for a new building.

“Once the ground is broken, it really is a speedy project,” Porter Brannon said.

It’s going to be a new state-of-the-art hub for the Arts.

“This is a space not only for theatrical productions, but things like film studies, for things like musical productions,” said Nicole Currier, dean of the Arts, Business, Humanities and Social Sciences division at VPCC.

Porter Brannon said she hope it’ll also be a spot the community can use.

“We are hoping this theatre allows us to bring the arts to communities who currently don’t have access to the arts and make the art affordable,” she said.

The theatre is set to be completed around March 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.