Construction on Weatherford Costco expected to start this summer

Jan. 24—Costco Wholesale is adding a new location in Weatherford, with completion expected by early 2025.

The new facility — the first of its kind in Parker County — will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 20 and Centerpoint Road. Construction on the new facility will begin this summer. The site is just over 20 acres and will house the new 160,000 square foot retail destination.

"It's no secret that Weatherford and Parker County are growing at an unprecedented rate, and with that comes opportunities," Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said. "When we look at growth, we seek valuable development that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, and the addition of Costco accomplishes that with bringing quality jobs, a wonderful amenity, and an excellent community partner."

The new Costco location will bring approximately 235 jobs to the area, and offer gas, tires, dining, optical and hearing centers, and prescriptions. The Weatherford location is the westernmost location in Texas to date.

"Costco's decision to expand into Weatherford will also have a positive economic impact generating valuable opportunity for quality businesses and retailers especially at the I-20 and Center Point Road quadrant," said Paschall.

City staff shared the same sentiments, expressing excitement for the future.

"This is the start to an exciting 2024 and sets the tone for Weatherford's strategic position for economic growth," Assistant Director of Economic Development Ashley Seitz said. "We look forward to a successful partnership and the mutual benefits this opportunity brings between Weatherford and Costco."

For more information regarding the new Costco location, or development opportunities in Weatherford, email aseitz@weatherfordtx.gov.