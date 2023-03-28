Construction worker arrested for stealing rings from Myrtle Beach homeowner, selling them

A Murrells Inlet man was arrested Monday for stealing jewelry from a home he was doing construction work at and then selling them at a business that buys gold and other metals.

Lee Allen Lemmon, 41, was arrested by Horry County Police and charged with grand larceny and obtaining signature or property by false pretenses.

The victim said she hired Lemmon to do construction work at her Myrtle Beach area home, which began March 11, according to a police report.

The victim reported to police on March 24 that Lemmon had access to the home and there were times he was in the home alone. She reported that she noticed that nine rings that she owned, sitting in plain view, were missing.

The victim also reported that her husband had a prescription in the bathroom closet and that the container of 28 pills was empty, the police report said.

The victim then went to Gold Buyers of the Carolinas in Garden City to locate her items. The shop owner returned the items to the victim, the police report said.

An officer then went to the pawn shop, where the owner identified Lemmon as the person who brought in the items on March 21, the police report said. The shop owner paid Lemmon $500 for the items.

Lemmon was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and was still incarcerated Tuesday morning. No bail was set.