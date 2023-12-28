Construction worker dies day after Christmas after West Palm Beach hit-and-run

A road construction worker who was hit by a car while working in West Palm Beach a few days before Christmas has died, and police are continuing their search for the driver who fled the scene.

Louis Vixon, 67, of Miami, was part of a crew repaving the road in a coned-off area of North Congress Avenue and Executive Center Drive early in the morning of Dec. 21 when a dark-colored car hit him, knocking him into another worker, Mike Jachles, a spokesperson for West Palm Beach Police, said in a news release Thursday.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews were on the way to another call when people began calling 911, and they stopped to help Vixon, Jachles said.

Witnesses who called 911 said that the dark car drove off, and the worker was still breathing after he was hit but was bleeding from his mouth, surrounded by a group of workers while he laid on the ground. One witness who saw the car drive off could only tell that it was black.

Vixon was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery for significant external injuries. He was declared brain dead on Christmas Eve and died the day after Christmas.

Homicide Unit investigators are searching for a dark-colored passenger car that likely has recent visible damage, Jachles said. Security camera video in the area recorded the car driving south on Congress Avenue moments before the crash.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Mark Hatfield at 561-822-1784 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersPBC.com. An anonymous tipster whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.