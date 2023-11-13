Construction worker discovers woman’s body in ‘secluded location,’ California cops say

A construction worker found a body in a “secluded location,” California police said.

On Nov. 12, a construction worker found a dead woman in Laguna Beach, according to a Facebook post by the city’s police department.

The woman is believed to be between her mid and late 20s, officials said.

Police are investigating it as a homicide as they “found the scene to be suspicious,” the release said.

The Orange County Coroner’s Division will identify the woman and determine her cause of death, police said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Laguna Beach Police Department and the Orange County Coroner’s Division on Nov. 13 and was awaiting a response.

Anyone with information is asked to call 949-497-0369, the release said.

Laguna Beach is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Body in Gulf of Mexico identified as US Air Force pilot instructor, Florida cops say

16-year-old found dead in Canada in 1976, officials say. Now, DNA leads to man’s arrest

Workers found human remains in woods 2 years ago, WA cops say. Now they’re identified