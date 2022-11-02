Construction worker falls from overpass and is killed by oncoming traffic, NY police say

A 34-year-old construction worker was killed after falling from a bridge in Queens, New York, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, police said.

Jeremy Rozan, of Staten Island, was painting beams on the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge in Queens shortly after 10 a.m. when he “fell through a construction structure,” a spokesman for the New York City Police Department told McClatchy News.

Rozan fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway, a highly trafficked road connecting John F. Kennedy Airport to the rest of Queens, and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests were made, police said.

Rozan was a “loving father and multi-sport athlete,” according to SIlive.com.

There have been 187 traffic fatalities in New York City this year as of Sept. 30, according to Vision Zero, a citywide data-tracking initiative.

Machete-wielding bicyclist attacks 3 men working outside, North Carolina police say

Student protest over hoodie ban turns into brawls at Pennsylvania high school, cops say

22-year-old hall monitor accused of sexual conduct with teen at school, MI official says