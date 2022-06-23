Construction worker finds decomposing body floating in Texas bayou, sheriff says

A construction worker assigned to a team widening a Texas bayou called 911 after finding a body floating in the water, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at Clear Creek Bayou at about 9:42 a.m. local time Wednesday, June 22, according to a news release.

Deputies say they found “the remains of what appeared to be an adult male wearing a polo style shirt and hospital scrubs type pants” floating in the bayou.

The body “appeared to be in late stages of decomposition,” according to the news release. The remains, which have not been identified, were sent to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

An investigation into their death is ongoing.

Officials ask anyone with additional information to call the homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Clear Creek Bayou, which starts in south Harris County, runs east to Clear Lake, according to the Bayou Preservation Association.

