Construction worker found dead in newly built home, Texas cops say. She was assaulted

A construction worker found dead inside of a newly constructed house in southeast Texas was a victim of assault, according to police.

The woman’s body was discovered around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 inside a home in a new housing development in La Marque, the police department said in a news release.

A property manager found the woman and called 911, The Daily News reported. The house, like most of the neighborhood, was otherwise empty.

The woman was assaulted, police said, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

She worked in construction and was in the area for her job, police told TV station KTRK.

“At this time, the investigation is active and developing. No suspect information is available for public release,” police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact La Marque police at 409-938-9251.

La Marque is 38 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

