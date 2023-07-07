Construction worker killed after being run over by dump truck

The Posey County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a construction worker who was reportedly struck by a dump truck Friday morning.

The incident occurred within a road construction zone in Wadesville, Indiana, according to a sheriff's office news release. Posey County emergency services were notified at 9:54 a.m. Friday.

"Preliminary investigation suggests a construction worker was backed over by a dump truck," the release states. "The driver of the dump truck was transported to Deaconess Hospital for investigative purposes."

Paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures at the scene, but the victim succumbed to their injuries.

According to the Posey County Sheriff's Office, workers were in the process of grinding pavement near the intersection of Indiana 66 and Springfield Road when the incident occurred.

Citing the need to notify relatives, investigators have not publicly identified the victim.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Construction worker killed after being run over by dump truck