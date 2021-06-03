Construction worker killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Broward County, troopers say

A construction worker was struck and killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Broward County, troopers said. About nine hours later, police say they’ve found the driver of the car who hit the worker in Fort Lauderdale.

The fatal hit-and-run happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The 37-year-old man from Belle Glade was fixing a “Road Work Ahead” sign on the left shoulder of a northbound express lane on southbound I-95 just south of Sample Road when he was struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver who hit him kept going.

At noon, helicopter video taken by WSVN showed a dark-colored car with heavy front end damage and multiple police cruisers at a Days Inn parking lot in the 1700 block of West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Police say it’s the car that was involved in the hit-and-run, according to WSVN.

Fort Lauderdale police referred inquiries on the case to FHP, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This bulletin will be updated.