Construction worker is killed when man carjacks him and runs him over, Texas cops say

A man working construction at a new high-rise apartment complex in Houston was killed when a man carjacked him and ran him over, Texas cops say.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the Hanover Autry Park apartment complex, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news briefing. The suspect attacked two other people in the confrontation before being shot by officers, police said.

The construction worker was carjacked and began walking away from the suspect toward the apartments, the police chief said. The suspect, who has not been identified, then ran over the construction worker and crashed into the office.

A concierge at the apartment was in the lobby and tried barricading himself into an office. Finner said the suspect got back in the truck and rammed it into the office where the concierge was.

A 51-year-old man, who is the building manager according to KHOU, confronted the suspect and was stabbed, but is expected to be OK, according to the police chief.

Officers found the suspect armed with a knife and they demanded he drop the weapon, Finner said. The suspect refused and charged at the two officers, who both shot him, the police chief said.

The suspect, who is between the ages of 25 and 30, was taken to the hospital after being shot at least two times. He was in surgery Tuesday morning, Finner said.

Finner said the concierge was uninjured, while the 51-year-old manager is in stable condition after being stabbed.

The fatal victim was identified by KTRK as 67-year-old Carl Hayes. He died at the scene.

The 24-story Hanover Autry Park opened earlier this year and has one of the highest rents in the city, the Houston Chronicle reported. Finner said the building is about 30% occupied.

“This is a beautiful complex and it could have happened anywhere in our city,” Finner said. “This is a senseless incident. I don’t know what the motivation is, if you can even describe what would motivate somebody to do this.”