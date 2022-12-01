Construction worker punched out in unprovoked attack on Manhattan street

A construction worker was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack on a Lower Manhattan street that left him with a broken eye socket, police said Thursday.

The 60-year-old victim was on his way to his job site when a stranger walking in front of him suddenly turned around and punched him in the face on William St. near Ann St. around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to cops.

The attacker ran off without saying a word as the victim fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. A nearby co-worker rushed to help him.

The victim reported the attack four hours later and was treated at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan for a fractured orbital bone.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Thursday and asked for the public’s help identifying and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.