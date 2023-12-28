Construction worker questions why his industry is left out of new California law
Starting next week, a new California law prevents most employers from punishing workers who use marijuana when they are off the clock.
Starting next week, a new California law prevents most employers from punishing workers who use marijuana when they are off the clock.
Workers can contribute more to retirement accounts in 2024 — plus some rules relaxed on taking emergency withdrawals.
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says C.J. Stroud still has one more phase to pass before being eligible to return
On Wednesday, an appeals court paused a ban issued by the International Trade Commission on the sale of Apple Watches in the United States.
Even if the Ravens likely would have matched any offer, teams tripped over themselves to declare they weren't interested in pursuing the league's MVP-in-waiting last offseason.
Save big on these long johns and get ready to power through the cold of winter.
Time to say goodbye to your dull blades and ring in the new year with a snazzy new set. Yum-o!
The Michigan Supreme Court rules that state election law does not prohibit former President Donald Trump from being included on primary ballots there, but the court also makes clear that he could still be excluded from general election ballots.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Rumors of a refreshed Tesla Model Y have been percolating for months, but electric vehicle buyers may finally have that option later next year.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement for using published news articles to train its artificial intelligence chatbots.
Sam Howell will go to the bench after a terrible slump.
Taylor replaced DeVito at halftime during Monday night's loss to the Eagles.
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
Fans swear by the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these!'
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Reviewing the 2024 Forester, which carries over unchanged. There's a new model coming next year.