Construction worker seriously injured by equipment in Rocky Hill incident

A construction worker was transported by LifeStar to the hospital after a construction-related accident in Rocky Hill Friday, according to Rocky Hill Police.

Police responded to Parsonage Street around 9:25 a.m. Friday for a report of a construction-related accident. Responders found a 45-year-old male with serious injuries and impalement to the leg, police said.

LifeStar and other trauma responders were called to the scene due to the severity of the injury and the difficulty of removing the equipment from the man’s leg.

The man was then transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. He is expected to live, police said. His identity will not be released at this time, they said.

An investigation into the incident will be undertaken by Rocky Hill Police and OSHA. The investigation does not appear criminal in nature, police said.