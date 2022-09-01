Construction workers find body in storm sewer, and MI cops say it could be missing man

A 28-year-old man disappeared more than two weeks ago, and deputies believe his body was just found in a storm sewer, authorities in Michigan said.

Erik Johnson left his home in Coopersville on Aug. 13, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Construction workers reported finding a body in a storm sewer on Wednesday, Aug. 31 — more than two weeks after he was reported missing, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they responded to the site in Coopersville around 10:30 a.m. and discovered a body in a drainpipe, which was seen from a manhole.

Authorities said the man could be Johnson, but an autopsy would confirm his identity and cause of death.

During the first week of the search for Johnson, authorities said they did not suspect foul play, WHTC reported.

Coopersville is about 20 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

