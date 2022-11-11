Construction Workers Discover Horrific Scene at Springford Home

Reuters

Under the deal, the 25 McDonald's restaurants in Belarus, all of which are operated by a local licensee, will be rebranded as Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it". McDonald's sold its Russian restaurants in May to a local operator there, which later rebranded to "Vkusno & tochka," making a decision to sever ties with Russia over its actions in Ukraine. "Due to extensive local supply issues, it is no longer possible for our McDonald's licensee to continue operating in Belarus," McDonald's said in a statement.