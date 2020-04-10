Consulate Health Care Announces Temporary and Permanent Nursing Positions for Furloughed RNs, LPNs, CNAs in Florida

MAITLAND, Fla., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulate Health Care, one of the nation's largest providers of senior health care services, and the largest in Florida, announced today that they will open temporary and permanent position for RNs, LPNs and CNAs in most of their 82 centers across the state of Florida. This move comes as many hospitals and health care providers are furloughing nursing staff due to a reduction in elective surgeries and other procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are caring for Florida's most frail and elderly population in the midst of a global healthcare crisis, battling a deadly virus for which our residents are the most susceptible. Staffing in the long-term care setting was a challenge long before COVID-19, so if there is an opportunity to welcome nurses and aides who demonstrate knowledge, passion, and integrity into our center, even if it is only for a couple of months until they can go back to their regular job, we would be thrilled to have the additional support," said Andi Clark, Chief Nursing Officer. "We also have open full-time and part-time positions, so if the temporary position is a good fit for someone, we would love to have them join our family on a permanent basis."

The newest strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, became an urgent focus for Consulate Health Care in mid-February when the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other federal and state agencies announced that the threat had reached the United States and that the elderly population was at the highest risk. "Consulate has remained steadfast in our preparation and response to COVID-19. We are following the guidelines of the CDC, CMS, and our local and state healthcare officials to the letter. We are taking every measure possible to reduce the threat of this virus in the 145 communities that we serve nation-wide," said Chris Bryson, CEO. "The safety of our staff and residents is our highest priority. Our front line is our best defense against the threat of this disease and we salute their heroic efforts every day."

