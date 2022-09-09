Consultant granted early release from house arrest

Sep. 8—A Lackawanna County Court judge granted local political consultant Joseph Gilhooley an early release from house arrest Thursday.

Gilhooley was sentenced by Judge Michael J. Barrasse in August to two months of house arrest as part of a 90-day restricted probation sentence for his conviction on summary harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Gilhooley filed a petition last week seeking his early release from house arrest. The judge granted the petition after a hearing.

Police charged Gilhooley in 2019 with shoving a Gerrity's Supermarket employee. Barrasse found him guilty on the summary charges but acquitted him of simple assault after a nonjury trial in May.

