Consultant hired for University of Missouri's Memorial Stadium improvements project

The University of Missouri System Board of Curators on Friday took the first step in planned improvements to MU's Memorial Stadium.

The brief meeting was over Zoom.

The board voted unanimously to approve DLR Group as architect and engineering consultant for the project. DLR Group has its office in Kansas City. It will receive a fee of up to $400,000 for its work.

The approval was expected.

The first step will be a study, said Ryan Rapp, UM System executive vice president for finance.

"The purpose of the study would be to outline and establish a scope, a schedule and a budget," Rapp said. "That will put us in a position to bring the project forward for board approval at the April meeting."

The project will continue MU's momentum and will be great for recruiting and great for fans, said MU Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois.

"We always want our fans every year to see an enhanced experience, that enhanced fan day," Reed-Francois said. "With this new improvement, they'll be able to do that. We're so grateful for our fans and we're excited about this project."

Reed-Francois had previously described the project as the anchor to an entertainment zone.

Some features of the project include:

Premium seating

Improved and modernized food and beverage concessions

Multiple open-air observation decks

Retail outlets

New restrooms

Preservation of the north end zone "M" constructed in rocks

Responding to a question from board member Robin Wenneker, Rapp said some things could be added to or subtracted from the list as planning continues.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-August 2026.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU's Memorial Stadium improvements advance with consultant approved